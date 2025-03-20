Video Claims To Show Mega Factory, Bigger Than San Francisco, Being Built In China

A video has surfaced online claiming to show a massive electric vehicle mega factory being built in China. The drone footage claims to show the sprawling BYD factory in Zhengzhou, which is set to be bigger than a major US city and has its own football ground. Once completed, it will span 50 square miles, making it larger than San Francisco.

The aerial footage reveals the sheer scale and ambition of the mega factory. The sprawling complex boasts sleek production buildings, high-rise blocks, a football pitch, and tennis courts, all connected by a network of roads. As the drone captures more footage, it shows the vast expanses of land earmarked for future expansion, with construction work already underway. Additionally, a small village for worker accommodation is also visible.

Watch the video here:

As per a report by Sun, the BYD electric vehicle mega factory in Zhengzhou is poised to surpass Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada, which spans 4.5 square miles. The site's current expansion, phases five to eight, will significantly increase its size.

With over 900,000 employees globally, BYD is gearing up to add 200,000 staff members within the next three months. The Zhengzhou facility alone has around 60,000 workers, with thousands residing on-site. The mega factory's vast recreational amenities, including a football pitch, make it resemble a self-contained city.

Upon completion, the BYD electric vehicle mega factory is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of over one million units. Notably, the first vehicle to roll off the production line in April last year was the Song Pro DM-i, priced at approximately 17,600 pounds.

Notably, China has been aggressively pushing to become a leader in electric vehicle production, with companies like BYD and others investing heavily in new factories and technologies.