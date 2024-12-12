Video: Chinese Tourist In Sri Lanka Falls From Moving Train While Posing For Selfie

The practice of taking countless selfies, creating reels and making vlogs has become a common sight. In an attempt to go viral, several people are also seen engaging in rather risky feats, putting the lives of others in danger. Now, one such video going viral on social media has captured a terrifying moment a tourist fell from a train after being hit by a tree while dangling out of the carriage for a snap. According to The Sun, the incident took place on a train in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The tourist, identified as a tourist from China, was holding onto the railings and leaning out of the carriage for a selfie video when she was bashed in the head by some tree branches. She was quickly dragged from the carriage, and the video captured her flailing her arms in a panic as she fell out of the train.

"A Chinese tourist had a heart-stopping moment while traveling on Sri Lanka's coastal railway line. She fell from the train after being struck by a tree branch while trying to record a video," an X user wrote while sharing the video.

According to The Sun, when the train stopped at the next station, a few fellow passengers returned to the accident scene to help the woman. After being dragged out of the train, she fell on some bush and survived the fall.

"Fortunately, she landed on a bush, which broke her fall and miraculously left her unharmed. The police confirmed that she didn't sustain any injuries," the caption of the post read.

Local cops have reminded passengers on trains to pay attention to their surroundings at all times. They also urged people to follow safety precautions.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users criticising the woman for putting herself in danger just for a reel. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "She is lucky that it is only a bush." "No sense of fear?" commented another. "This is so silly," expressed a third.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a person has attempted a dangerous stunt to go viral on social media. Earlier this year, a woman was slammed after a video captured her sitting on the edge of a well with a child clinging to her leg. The video captured the woman lip-syncing a song. A little child, on the other hand, clung to one of her legs while his body dangled in the air above an open well.

The video prompted varied comments, with users calling it reckless, unnecessary and pointless to form such an act and risk their lives. Some social media users also demanded that the woman should be arrested for putting the child's life in danger.