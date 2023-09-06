Video: Car Swept Into Sea As Storm Daniel Floods Greece

Storm Daniel has battered Greece since Monday

Greece is facing an extreme weather phenomenon as the country is battling torrential rains resulting in flooded homes, streets, and businesses. Now, a video has surfaced from Greece which shows cars being swept into the sea by fast-flowing water in Pelion.

According to a report by the Independent, police banned traffic from the town of Volos and on the island of Skiathos until the storm subsided.

Storm Daniel, which has battered Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed a bridge, caused the collapse of power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters, just days after a deadly wildfire in the north of the country.

See the video here:

Cars are getting swept into the sea as a result of severe flooding in Agios Ioannis, Greece on September 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/xfsQNyiPeM — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) September 6, 2023

At least two people died and three were missing on Wednesday after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses and destroyed infrastructure in central Greece, the fire brigade told Reuters.

The body of an elderly woman was recovered close to a community in the southern Pelion area in central Greece on Wednesday, the fire brigade said, raising the death toll from severe weather in Greece to two.

"The body was found under a pile of woods," a fire brigade official told Reuters, adding that a rescue operation was continuing for three missing people.

Greece has said the weather was the most extreme in terms of the amount of rainfall since records have been kept in the country.

Police on Wednesday issued traffic warnings for the cities of Trikala and Karditsa as the rainstorm was expected to intensify again later on Wednesday.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.