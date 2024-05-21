Video: Brazilian Man Rams Lamborghini Into Thief Who Stole His Rolex At Gunpoint

The Lamborghini suffered extensive damage in the incident.

A man in Brazilian city of Sao Paulo rammed his Lamborghini into a thief who stole his Rolex watch at gunpoint. According to CNN Brazil, the incident took place in the upscale region of Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima on Saturday, May 18. Videos of the incident appeared on social media and were widely circulated. The clip shows the green-coloured Lamborghini racing towards a two-wheeler - being driven by the thief - as he tries to escape. The thief, however, ran away.

Motorista de Lamborghini persegue ladrão de Rolex e acaba batendo em poste na Faria Lima em São Paulo pic.twitter.com/AANSrcd6Ov — BHAZ (@portal_bhaz) May 19, 2024

The outlet said that Lamborghini driver was approached by the thief on a motorcycle while he had stopped the vehicle at a traffic light. He forcefully took the lavish timepiece and tried to run away from the scene.

Soon, the traffic started moving and the Lamborghini driver decided to chase the man on the two-wheeler, as seen in the video. The car is seen speeding up to catch with the escaping biker.

As the robber attempts to make an illegal left-hand turn, the furious Lamborghini owner steps on the gas pedal and ploughs into his motorbike.

The supercar then smashes into a pole, sending the traffic lights to topple to the ground.

Luckily, the robber survives and is seen quickly getting back to his feet and dashing away from the crash scene, abandoning his wrecked motorcycle.

Brazilian outlet Metropoles said the watch was valued at Brazilian real 200,000 ($40,000 or Rs 32 lakh) and the man suspected of stealing it has been identified.

Quoting local police, the outlet said that the man lives in Taboao da Serra and was using a motorcycle registered in his mother's name.

While running away from the site of the crash, he left a 32-caliber revolver used in the robbery and a cellphone, which helped investigators identify him.