Video: Boston Train Catches Fire Atop Bridge, Woman Jumps Into River

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

An emergency evacuation out of a subway train that caught fire was undertaken atop a bridge on the outskirts of US' Boston on Friday.

About 200 people had to be evacuated out of the train, authorities said. While most escaped through windows of the train, one woman jumped into the Mystic River below.

After a preliminary inspection, authorities found that a section of the sheet metal, or side panel, on the vehicle, appeared to have come in contact with the third rail, igniting material below the car.

Riders had to climb off the train on to the tracks and walk back to the station. Witnesses say one person even jumped into the water. pic.twitter.com/Gvimj7krf9 — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) July 21, 2022

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said, "This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly station ... We will be transparent with our findings and will provide updates as they become available."

This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly stations. MBTA & emergency personnel quickly responded, shutting down power, and safely assisting ~200 passengers from the train. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 21, 2022

Reports and videos of people jumping out of the windows of the train to save themselves have surfaced on Twitter. No one was injured in the incident, according to the New York Times, and the woman who jumped into the river declined medical attention.

This was my morning. pic.twitter.com/shKkLYE6kT — Glen Grondin (@odievk) July 21, 2022

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said that regular functioning on the Orange Line has resumed.