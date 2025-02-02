Watch: Blue Ghost, On Its Journey To Moon, Captures Stunning Visuals Of Earth

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander has shared stunning visuals of the Earth eclipsing the Moon as it orbits the planet at varying altitudes. The lander was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 15.

The Blue Ghost Mission 1, named Ghost Riders in the Sky, captured the Moon in the distance and the planet on the horizon from its top deck. It shows the LEXI payload and X-band antenna as well.

I spy with my little lander, a Moon in the distance. Check out Blue Ghost's amazing view of Earth eclipsing the Moon as the lander travels on orbit. Our #GhostRiders can't wait to share more postcard worthy moments as we continue on our roadtrip. #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/OUGfHgSPLC — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 31, 2025

The 60-day mission has a target landing date of March 2. It includes “45 days on-orbit and 14 days of lunar surface operations with 10 instruments as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative,” said the official statement issued by Firefly.

It also has onboard the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) 1.1 instrument to capture images during its lunar descent and touchdown. Designed by researchers at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia's Hampton, SCALPSS payload will observe the engine plumes' effects on lunar regolith whenever it touches down on the Moon.

SCALPSS is in action! Developed by @NASA_Langley, the SCALPSS payload onboard Blue Ghost will observe the effects of engine plumes on lunar regolith when we touchdown on the Moon and has already completed test runs during our transit. #BGM1 https://t.co/7n6yq0QdR3 pic.twitter.com/lDqbeb1RnE — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 30, 2025

On January 29, Firefly Aerospace shared that the mission has already clocked 715,000 miles in its journey and downlinked more than 7 GB of data in just two weeks.

On its journey to the Moon, the mission has started calibrating the LEXI X-ray imager to maximise its performance levels for operations on the lunar surface.

LEXI has been made in collaboration between Boston University, NASA, and John Hopkins. It is being calibrated on a daily basis until the mission lands on the Moon.

"The payload will then capture a series of X-ray images to study the interaction of solar wind and the Earth's magnetic field that drives geomagnetic disturbances and storms on our home planet," the company said.

Another payload milestone achieved on our way to the Moon! Our #GhostRiders began calibrating the LEXI X-ray imager to maximize its performance levels and prepare for operations on the lunar surface. Developed by @BU_Tweets, @NASA, and @JohnsHopkins, LEXI will be calibrated daily… pic.twitter.com/0cEE0azeJJ — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 28, 2025

Nearly a week ago, the Blue Ghost had even captured the beauty of the planet during another Earth orbit burn.

Before that, it witnessed the planet eclipsing the Sun.

#GhostRiders checking in from Earth Orbit. Witness Earth eclipsing the Sun from Blue Ghost's top deck - another incredible postcard moment on our trip to the Moon! #BGM1 pic.twitter.com/Twgob4ZUv2 — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) January 21, 2025

Blue Ghost went on its path after separating from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a highly elliptical Earth orbit at 2:17 a.m. EST on January 15 and then established communications with the company's Mission Operations Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

As part of its journey, it will spend approximately 25 days in the Earth orbit, four days in lunar transit, then 16 days in the lunar orbit, the statement said.

Once it successfully lands in Mare Crisium, Blue Ghost will operate 10 NASA payloads for a complete lunar day, which is roughly 14 days on Earth. It is expected to support several science and technology demonstrations such as sample collection, X-ray imaging, lunar subsurface drilling and dust mitigation.