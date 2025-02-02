Advertisement

Watch: Blue Ghost, On Its Journey To Moon, Captures Stunning Visuals Of Earth

The 60-day-long Blue Ghost Mission 1, which has a target landing date of March 2, includes nearly 45 days on-orbit and 14 days of lunar surface operations.

The Blue Ghost Mission 1 captured the Moon in the distance.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander has shared stunning visuals of the Earth eclipsing the Moon as it orbits the planet at varying altitudes. The lander was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 15.

The Blue Ghost Mission 1, named Ghost Riders in the Sky, captured the Moon in the distance and the planet on the horizon from its top deck. It shows the LEXI payload and X-band antenna as well. 

The 60-day mission has a target landing date of March 2. It includes “45 days on-orbit and 14 days of lunar surface operations with 10 instruments as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative,” said the official statement issued by Firefly.

It also has onboard the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) 1.1 instrument to capture images during its lunar descent and touchdown. Designed by researchers at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia's Hampton, SCALPSS payload will observe the engine plumes' effects on lunar regolith whenever it touches down on the Moon.

On January 29, Firefly Aerospace shared that the mission has already clocked 715,000 miles in its journey and downlinked more than 7 GB of data in just two weeks.

On its journey to the Moon, the mission has started calibrating the LEXI X-ray imager to maximise its performance levels for operations on the lunar surface. 

LEXI has been made in collaboration between Boston University, NASA, and John Hopkins. It is being calibrated on a daily basis until the mission lands on the Moon. 

"The payload will then capture a series of X-ray images to study the interaction of solar wind and the Earth's magnetic field that drives geomagnetic disturbances and storms on our home planet," the company said.

Nearly a week ago, the Blue Ghost had even captured the beauty of the planet during another Earth orbit burn.

Before that, it witnessed the planet eclipsing the Sun.

Blue Ghost went on its path after separating from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a highly elliptical Earth orbit at 2:17 a.m. EST on January 15 and then established communications with the company's Mission Operations Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

As part of its journey, it will spend approximately 25 days in the Earth orbit, four days in lunar transit, then 16 days in the lunar orbit, the statement said.

Once it successfully lands in Mare Crisium, Blue Ghost will operate 10 NASA payloads for a complete lunar day, which is roughly 14 days on Earth. It is expected to support several science and technology demonstrations such as sample collection, X-ray imaging, lunar subsurface drilling and dust mitigation. 

