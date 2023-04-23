Video: American Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire

The plane made it to the ground safely, with no injuries reported.

An American Airlines plane on Sunday was forced to return to Ohio airport after a bird strike sparked an engine fire. A video going viral on social media shows the plane returning to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus as flames and smoke are seen coming from the right engine.

"@FAANews I just saw AA1958 with major engine issues just after take off. Flames shooting from the engine and wonky, pulsing noises from the aircraft," a Twitter user wrote while sharing a clip from the incident.

According to CNN, the Boeing 737 Flight 1958 had departed Columbus for Phoenix before the crew reported a bird strike on Sunday morning. The plane made it to the ground safely, with no injuries reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway.

"Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational," John Glenn Columbus International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Speaking about the incident, a passenger aboard the plane told NBC 4 that he and others aboard the flight heard a loud clanking noise in the plane, with a pilot allegedly telling them they had hit a flock of geese shortly after take off.

The passenger also added that once the plane safely landed, they all were removed and taken to another flight that left later in the morning.

According to New York Post, this incident comes just days after another engine caught fire during take-off from the Charlotte Douglas Airport in North Carolina. No one was reported injured in the incident, which was later reported as a mechanical failure in the engine.

