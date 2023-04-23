'There Are Things': Warren Buffett On What Worries Him More Than His Company

Mr Buffett said he never ends his day worried about the performance of Berkshire.

Aside from being recognised as one of the most successful investors of all time, Warren Buffett is also known for his invaluable wisdom. Now, in a recent interview, the billionaire investor has revealed a few things he worries about, and no, the success of his company is not one of them.

In an interview with CNBC, the 92-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway was asked how much he fretted about economic factors such as recent bank failures and inflation. To this, Mr Buffett said he was more concerned about things out of his control than issues with Berkshire Hathaway. He revealed that he worries more about the prospect of catastrophic global events such as another pandemic and nuclear war than the success of his company when he goes to bed at night.

"Well, at 92 I've got other things to worry about," he told CNBC last week, adding, "No, I don't worry about our ability. There are things I worry about. Sure. I worry about the nuclear threat. I worry about a pandemic in the future, all kinds of things but I don't worry about them because I can't do anything about them".

Further, Mr Buffett said that he never ends his day worried about the performance of Berkshire Hathaway. "I never go to bed worried about Berkshire and how we'll handle a thing. If I'm worried about Berkshire, I should figure out something different to do about what Berkshire is doing," Mr Buffett stated.

The 92-year-old also told the outlet that he is generally optimistic about the company because he was confident of his own ability to identify risks and trends in the economy before others.

"I've got 99 and a fraction percent of my net worth in Berkshire, but I've got all my relatives in. I've got everybody in," Mr Buffett said. "If I thought that I wasn't going to be able to do a decent job of managing the risk, a better than decent job, I'd be crazy to take on that responsibility," he added.

He also said that he believes happiness and optimism are important in living a long life, and that eating his favourite food like burgers, ice cream and Cocacola makes him happy even if they're bad for him.

Notably, Warren Buffett is a businessman, philanthropist and one of the most successful and widely respected investors globally. He is known as the "Oracle of Omaha" and his investment philosophy is followed widely across the globe.