Very Important To Engage With Taliban, Says UN Chief

"Very important to engage with the Taliban at the present moment," said UN Chief Antonio Guterres (File)

UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Monday for the international community to engage with the Taliban to avert a total collapse of Afghanistan's economy.

"It is impossible to provide humanitarian assistance inside Afghanistan without engaging with the de facto authorities," Guterres told journalists on the sidelines of a donor conference, adding it was "very important to engage with the Taliban at the present moment".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)