Venezuela's Maria Machado 'Safe' But Will Miss Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is "safe" and will reach Oslo by Thursday at the latest, but will not accept her Nobel Peace Prize in person, Nobel officials said.

Machado, who won the Nobel for challenging Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's grip on power, is in hiding after threats to her life and has not been seen in public for months.

Her presence in the Norwegian capital could put her at risk of arrest if she tries to re-enter Venezuela, which has said it will declare her a fugitive if she leaves the country.

She is expected to reach Oslo "sometime between this evening and tomorrow morning," the Nobel institute's director Kristian Berg Harpviken told AFP Wednesday, shortly before the 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) ceremony, at which her daughter is set to accept the award in her place.

Earlier the Nobel Institute said in a statement that Machado was "safe" and that "she will be with us in Oslo".

Machado "has done everything in her power to come to the ceremony today. A journey in a situation of extreme danger," it added.

Machado's mother and three daughters, and some Latin American heads of state, including Argentine President Javier Milei, are in Norway for the prize-giving at Oslo's City Hall.

'Fugitive' Laureate

While organisers said Machado had previously indicated she would attend, doubts had already been raised when a traditional press conference with the award winner on Tuesday was first postponed and then cancelled.

Machado has accused Maduro of stealing Venezuela's July 2024 election, which she was banned from. Her claim is backed by much of the international community.

Machado has been hailed for her efforts in favour of democracy, but she has also been criticised for aligning herself with US President Donald Trump, to whom she has dedicated her Nobel.

The Oslo ceremony coincides with a large US military build-up in the Caribbean in recent weeks and deadly strikes on what Washington says are drug smuggling boats.

Maduro insists that the goal of the US operations -- which Machado has said are justified -- is to topple the government and seize Venezuela's oil reserves.

Since going into hiding, Machado's only public appearance was on January 9 in Caracas where she protested against Maduro's inauguration for his third term.

The opposition claimed its candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, won the election. He now lives in exile, and was also in Oslo on Wednesday.

Multiple other Nobel Peace Prize winners have been unable to collect their prizes in person. Family members usually do so on their behalf, Harpviken explained this week.

Doubts had been raised about how Machado would return to Venezuela if she made the trip. Her refusal to leave the country has helped boost her political power there.

"She risks being arrested if she returns even if the authorities have shown more restraint with her than with many others, because arresting her would have a very strong symbolic value," said Benedicte Bull, a professor specialised in Latin America at the University of Oslo.

On the other hand, "she is the undisputed leader of the opposition, but if she were to stay away in exile for a long time, I think that would change and she would gradually lose political influence," she added.

Both pro- and anti-Machado protests are expected in Oslo on Wednesday.

The Nobel laureates in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics will receive their prizes at a separate ceremony in Stockholm on Wednesday.

