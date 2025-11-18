Venezuela Woman, 65, Jailed For 30 Years For Criticising Maduro In WhatsApp Message

A Venezuelan court has sentenced a doctor to 30 years in prison for criticising Nicolas Maduro's government in a WhatsApp audio message, rights groups told AFP on Monday.

Marggie Orozco, 65, was given the maximum sentence for "treason, incitement to hatred, and conspiracy" after community leaders reported her for what was perceived to be a disloyal message.

Neither the contents of the message nor its intended recipient were made known.

Orozco was arrested in the western town of San Juan de Colon in August 2024 as Venezuela was gripped in crisis following Maduro's reelection, which the opposition and dozens of nations dismissed as fraudulent.

His disputed victory claim led to protests that resulted in 2,400 arrests, though most were released within months.

Following the protests, Maduro urged supporters to report "fascists" -- a term often used for members of the opposition.

According to Venezuela's JEP rights NGO, Orozco has suffered two heart attacks while being detained.

The NGO Foro Penal says there are about 882 "political prisoners" in Venezuelan jails.

