Venezuela President Blocks Social Media Platform X For 10 Days In Country

Nicolas Maduro had accused Elon Musk of an "attack" against his reelection.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has claimed reelection following a disputed vote, said Thursday that social media platform X would be blocked in the country for 10 days.

The state agency in charge of telecommunications will "remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days," Maduro said, after previously accusing the site's owner Elon Musk of an "attack" against his reelection.

