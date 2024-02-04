'Used Condoms, Underwear': Staff On Disgusting Things Seen On Flight

Representational Image

A flight attendant has left the internet stunned after revealing some of the "disgusting" things he has seen in his career spanning 25 years with a major US Airline.

The anonymous crew member conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit where he detailed several NSFW (not safe for work) stories.

When about the most disgusting thing he has ever seen on the flight, he said he has seen "used condoms, nasty underwear (male and female) and used tampons".

He also said that some of the disobedient passengers are responsible for a lot of the flight attendants' stress.

Reminiscing some of those incidents, the flight attendant said that he catches people trying to smoke in the lavatory every week.

About drunk passengers who cause trouble, he said that he spots one every six months.

"Not very often. I say one every six months. But it also depends on what cities you fly into. For example, in Las Vegas, there are lots of drunks trying to get on flights," he wrote on Reddit.

When a user asked if he had ever been involved with a passenger or coworker while on the job or after clocking off, the attendant said, “‘Passenger, yes. Other crew… I've had offers but nope.”

But the worst thing he has experienced in his job is observing passengers “fighting, sh–ting or p–sing” in their seats.

During a fight, passengers have also tried to spit on him.

"Unfortunately, the pay scale of the flight attendant does little to ease the traumas of such scenarios — at least at the beginning," he added.

Talking about the pros of his job, the flight attendant threw light on travel benefits, healthcare benefits, going to different cities and experiencing something different every day.

However, staying away from home for three days at a time and dealing with mean passengers was the biggest cons as per him.

"You have to have a good relationship with your spouse. You will miss events, holidays, etc but it depends on how you work it out, if there are young kids in the family, etc.," he explained about the challenges that come with the job.

“Depends on the airline but typically starting pay is around $24/flight hour. That doesn't include per diem, some pay more if flights are full or close to full, what position you fly, etc. top out pay is after about 15 years and then it's about $75/flight hour,” the flight attendant disclosed.

When asked about the one thing that "a passenger can do that would make your job easier / stress-free", the user said, "Honestly, just be nice. Say hi and ask how our day is. It's the simple things....oh and chocolate works too."