US Woman's Shocking Antisemitic Rant: "Want To Kill All Of You"

A former high-ranking employee of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) was caught on video launching a foul-mouthed and antisemitic tirade at Jewish men in New York City. Video of Noora Shalash - who once served as the director of government affairs at CAIR's Kentucky branch - went viral on social media Thursday, showing her being confronted by someone in an office building.

Noora Shalash was seen chasing the Jewish person into a lift in the widely shared footage. Then, after claiming to love Jesus and that Jews degrade him, Noora threatened to get the man assassinated by referencing terror group Islamic State.

According to reports, she was charged with harassing a Jewish man. She responded to her interrogators' questioning about the episode with a vitriolic outburst of antisemitism: "F***k the Jew. F***k the Zionist."

According to The Algemeiner, a newspaper based in New York City, the video, which was obtained and posted on X/Twitter by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism, quickly went viral on social media, gaining over 1 million views in a day.

CAIR National responded to the viral incident, claiming that Shalash had not been employed by the organisation for five years and currently has "no other role at our civil rights group."

"We condemn and reject the antisemitic comments in the video, just as we condemn and reject the anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Muslim hate," the organisation added.