Elon Musk Is A "Hateful Person", Says American-Islamic Relations Body

Billionaire Elon Musk has come under fire for amplifying claims labelling US-based Muslim aid groups as "terrorist organisations." The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned Musk's remarks, calling him a "hateful person" whose words fuel Islamophobia and put American Muslim communities at risk.

On Sunday, the Tesla CEO reposted a claim that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had given over $164 million to "terrorist-linked organisations," including American Near East Refugee Aid, the Arab American Institute, the Islamic Relief Agency, and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

He wrote on X, "As many people have said, why pay terrorist organisations and certain countries to hate us when they're perfectly willing to do it for free?"

As many people have said, why pay terrorist organizations and certain countries to hate us when they're perfectly willing to do it for free? https://t.co/zQwFpnMNNS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad responded sharply, saying the billionaire "baselessly" labelling law-abiding American Muslim organisations as "terrorists" was "reckless and dangerous."

"This kind of rhetoric fuels Islamophobia, endangers innocent lives, and undermines the values of justice and equality. Do better," he said.

Elon, baselessly labeling law-abiding American Muslim organizations as 'terrorist' is reckless and dangerous. This kind of rhetoric fuels Islamophobia, endangers innocent lives, and undermines the values of justice and equality. Do better. #StopHate #Accountability — Nihad Awad (@NihadAwad) February 23, 2025

The advocacy group said the listed organisations were legitimate nonprofits, many of which previously partnered with the US government, including during Donald Trump's first term.

The organisation said that assuming any American charity with "Islam" in its name is linked to terrorism reflects ignorance and fuels Islamophobia. They added one who assumed so was "a hateful person who must know next to nothing about American Muslims and their contributions to our society, including humanitarian work."

The Muslim American and Arab American organizations smeared in these defamatory posts are duly registered nonprofit organizations that have the same right to apply for federal funding as every other eligible charity. In fact, many of these nonprofits partnered with the government… https://t.co/11Pk8eRcdp — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) February 23, 2025

CAIR also called out Musk for selectively targeting Muslim charities while ignoring other issues, questioning why he hasn't spoken about "the billions in American taxpayer dollars that the Israeli government has used to slaughter tens of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza."

US spending on Israel's military operations has reached at least $22.76 billion since October 7, 2023, a Brown University research found. This estimate includes approved security assistance, supplemental funding for regional operations, and additional operational costs but does not account for other economic expenses.

Of this, $17.9 billion has been allocated specifically for Israeli military operations in Gaza and beyond - the highest annual military aid to Israel since the US began its assistance in 1959. Reports suggest this is only a fraction of the full financial support provided during the ongoing conflict.