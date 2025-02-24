Advertisement

Elon Musk Is A "Hateful Person", Says American-Islamic Relations Body

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned Musk's remarks, calling him a "hateful person" whose words fuel Islamophobia and put American Muslim communities at risk.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Elon Musk Is A "Hateful Person", Says American-Islamic Relations Body
Musk reposted a claim that USAID had given over $164 million to "terrorist-linked organisations".

Billionaire Elon Musk has come under fire for amplifying claims labelling US-based Muslim aid groups as "terrorist organisations." The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned Musk's remarks, calling him a "hateful person" whose words fuel Islamophobia and put American Muslim communities at risk.

On Sunday, the Tesla CEO reposted a claim that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) had given over $164 million to "terrorist-linked organisations," including American Near East Refugee Aid, the Arab American Institute, the Islamic Relief Agency, and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

He wrote on X, "As many people have said, why pay terrorist organisations and certain countries to hate us when they're perfectly willing to do it for free?"

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad responded sharply, saying the billionaire "baselessly" labelling law-abiding American Muslim organisations as "terrorists" was "reckless and dangerous."

"This kind of rhetoric fuels Islamophobia, endangers innocent lives, and undermines the values of justice and equality. Do better," he said.

The advocacy group said the listed organisations were legitimate nonprofits, many of which previously partnered with the US government, including during Donald Trump's first term.

The organisation said that assuming any American charity with "Islam" in its name is linked to terrorism reflects ignorance and fuels Islamophobia. They added one who assumed so was "a hateful person who must know next to nothing about American Muslims and their contributions to our society, including humanitarian work."

CAIR also called out Musk for selectively targeting Muslim charities while ignoring other issues, questioning why he hasn't spoken about "the billions in American taxpayer dollars that the Israeli government has used to slaughter tens of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza."

US spending on Israel's military operations has reached at least $22.76 billion since October 7, 2023, a Brown University research found. This estimate includes approved security assistance, supplemental funding for regional operations, and additional operational costs but does not account for other economic expenses.

Of this, $17.9 billion has been allocated specifically for Israeli military operations in Gaza and beyond - the highest annual military aid to Israel since the US began its assistance in 1959. Reports suggest this is only a fraction of the full financial support provided during the ongoing conflict.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, CAIR, Palestine
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now