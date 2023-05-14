US Woman Who Allegedly Murdered Husband Threw A Big Party After His Death

She was arrested last week for allegedly poisoning her husband

A woman in the US who has been charged with murdering her husband reportedly threw a party the day after his death, People reported. According to an affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, Kouri Darden Richins ''invited her friends over for a large party'' that day at her Kamas, Utah, home.

Citing the affidavit for a search warrant, The Salt Lake Tribune reported, "The day after Eric's death, Kouri closed on the home, alone. She later invited her friends over for a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating."

According to a KUTV report, Ms Richins was arrested last week for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, at their home on Willow Court in Kamas on March 4, 2022. A year after her husband's death, she published a children's book titled "Are You With Me?" that deals with grief.

The Amazon description for the book reads: "A heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one. Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging."

As per NBC News, Ms Richins told investigators that the night before her husband died, the couple were celebrating because she had closed on a home for her business. She told the officials that she had made her husband a mixed vodka drink before finding him unresponsive hours later. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was declared dead.

A medical examiner later found Mr Richins died from a fentanyl overdose. The medical examiner determined that he orally ingested approximately five times the lethal amount of "illicit" fentanyl before he died.

According to court documents, Ms Richins had texted someone in February 2022 asking if she could get some prescription pain medication for an investor, as per BBC. Ms Richins also got hydrocodone pills and she later requested something stronger. After three days, Ms Richins obtained the drugs and the couple had a Valentine's Day dinner, after which he fell sick.

After two weeks, Ms Richins obtained more fentanyl. On March 4, Ms Richins called the police late at night and complained that her husband was unresponsive.

The mother of three is now facing a first-degree aggravated murder charge. The woman has also three second-degree felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, officials said.