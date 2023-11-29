US Woman Stabs Boyfriend In Eye For Looking At Other Women: Police

Sandra Jimenez has not pleaded guilty and claimed that the injuries were self-inflicted.

A Florida man had brought two rabies shots for the dogs, but the needles ended up in his eyes after an argument with his girlfriend. Police have charged Sandra Jimenez for assaulting her boyfriend with the rabies needles.

Cops said the 44-year-old was upset that her boyfriend used to look at other women. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was pierced in one eyelid and was transported to a local hospital for care.

The incident took place on Saturday at a home in Miami-Dade County

The couple, who had been dating for eight years, were in an ongoing argument over the guy looking at other women. The boyfriend told the cops that he was lying on a couch when Jimenez jumped on him with the two needles. She managed to pierce the right eyelid.

She fled the scene soon after and the boyfriend dialled 911. Hours later, police found her sleeping in a car outside the residence.

