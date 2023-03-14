US Woman Paralysed After Chiropractor Visit Gets New home

Caitlin Jensen underwent speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy for weeks.

A 29-year-old woman, who was left paralysed after receiving a neck adjustment from a chiropractor, is back home after eight months of gruelling treatment, according to a report in New York Post. Caitlin Jensen from Georgia visited the doctor in June last year after complaining of back and neck pain following long hours of study. But after the chiropractor adjusted her neck, she fell sick and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, the outlet further reported. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Ms Jensen where the announcement about her recovery was posted.

She has now been moved to a new home in Richmond Hill, which was bought by an anonymous donor. It has been modified to make it fully accessible for Ms Jensen and her wheelchair.

The house makeover has been done in collaboration with a non-profit organisation called Random Kindness Richmond Hill, said the Post report. The organisation's website said that the new house will allow Ms Jensen to prosper and start her next chapter of recovery.

The woman had four arteries in her neck dissected after the chiropractor performed the routine procedure, which led to cardiac arrest, a stroke and a brain injury.

Ms Jensen also underwent speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy for weeks. Her mother Darlene said she used to sleep in Caitlin's room at the hospital to make sure she doesn't choke in her sleep.

According to the GoFundMe page, she lost her pulse "for over 10 minutes" but was revived. She was discharged from hospital on February 16.

"This could've happened to anybody. This was a freak accident. The best way to let people know that you care is to roll up your sleeves and do the work," Random Kindness founder Amy Barton was quoted as saying by the Post.

Jensen graduated from Georgia Southern University in May 2022 with a degree in Chemistry and Biology.