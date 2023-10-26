US Woman Leaves Children In Unlocked Car To Go Into Bar, Arrested

Gunn has a criminal history consisting of contempt of court

A Florida woman was arrested after she left her two young children inside an SUV parked outside a local bar over the weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

The police arrested Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33 on Sunday after they found her children, 2-year-old and 8-year-old sleeping in the backseat of her black SUV in the parking lot of Penny Annie's Bar on Minton Road.

West Melbourne Police Department on Facebook said, "The doors to the vehicle were unlocked and the vehicle was running. The registered owner, 33-year-old Jamie Leigh Gunn of West Melbourne was located inside the bar visiting with a friend."

The department further said that Gunn had been in the bar for "at least 20 minutes while having no regard for her children who were left unattended."

"When Gunn learned law enforcement was outside with her vehicle, she was more concerned about going to jail, than the welfare of her children," police stated.

Gunn was placed under arrest and charged with child neglect and was taken to the Brevard County Jail with a $15,000 bond.

According to the New York Post, she was freed on bond Monday.

The children were turned over to a family member and the Department of Children and Families was notified to conduct a follow-up investigation.

Gunn has a criminal history consisting of contempt of court, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended, the department said.