US Woman Killed In Car Accident Hours After Husband's Funeral

A woman in the United States was killed in a car crash five hours after burying and saying a final goodbye to her husband, as per a report in CBS. 42-year-old Sarah Nowak was killed in a crash on April 1 while her husband, Louis, died of cancer on March 19.

Her mother, Patricia Cartwright, told the outlet, "I don't think she could be without him. So, she is with him." Her father, Randal Cartwright, added, "It's really hard because you get done and then five and half hours later, you get a call saying that your daughter was in an accident."

According to ABC affiliate WKOW, deputies arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle collision on State Highway 106 near Calkins Road in Palmyra just before 8:30 pm on Saturday. The investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the car, which then went into a ditch and flipped, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath. Both victims died on the spot although one passenger was ejected from the car.

They decided to get married in 2017 - six children and two prior marriages later. As per her mother, they both were "a true match".

Ms Nowak didn't have friends, everyone was family, according to the obituary that her loved ones wrote in tribute to her. "She never had a full house because she always had room for more," the obituary added. The message went on to say that she liked going on trips with Louis and the kids in order to create lifelong memories with them.

Meanwhile, people remember Louis as someone who "enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tinkering on engines & motors, going to swap meets, camping, classic cars, and classic rock music." His obituary reads, "Louie would always be there to lend a helping hand, or to have a great conversation."