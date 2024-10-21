Advertisement

US Woman Jailed For Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend Over False $30 Million Inheritance

State District Judge Richard Hagar sentenced Kenoyer to 25 years in prison last Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in May.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Woman Jailed For Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend Over False $30 Million Inheritance
Kenoyer initially told police that Riley had been drinking heavily

A North Dakota woman, Ina Thea Kenoyer, 48, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for poisoning her boyfriend, Steven Riley Jr., 51, after mistakenly believing he had inherited $30 million and planned to break up with her. Riley died last year from ethylene glycol poisoning, a toxic substance commonly found in antifreeze, the New York Post reported. 

During the court hearing in Minot, Stephanie Gonzalez, Riley's sister, confronted Kenoyer, telling her she was fortunate to receive such a lenient sentence, as reported by KXMB. "As so many other families of victims often feel, the punishment should fit the crime," Gonzalez said to Kenoyer. "But lucky for you, the Department of Corrections doesn't serve antifreeze in your iced tea."

State District Judge Richard Hagar sentenced Kenoyer to 25 years in prison last Wednesday after she pleaded guilty in May. In addition to her prison term, Kenoyer received 10 years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $3,455 in restitution to Riley's family, according to court records.

However, it appears there was never any inheritance at all. Officials revealed that Kenoyer poisoned Riley just hours after discovering an email he had received, claiming he would inherit $30 million. 

Ryan Riley, the victim's 21-year-old son, later told The Post that both his father and Kenoyer had fallen victim to an online scam, and no such inheritance actually existed.

On September 3, 2023, while meeting with the supposed estate lawyer, Riley began to feel unwell. Paramedics were called to his home the next day, where they found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on September 5.

Kenoyer initially told police that Riley had been drinking heavily and suffered from heat stroke in the days leading up to his death, according to the affidavit. She also claimed that she planned to split Riley's alleged inheritance with his son, asserting that she was entitled to a share as his common-law wife. However, North Dakota does not recognize common-law marriages.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ina Thea Kenoyer, Ina Thea Kenoyer Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail, Us Woman Poisoned Boyfriend Over Fake Inheritance
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
'Idea Of Giving Back To Society Dates Back To Ancient Times': M3M's Payal Kanodiya
US Woman Jailed For Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend Over False $30 Million Inheritance
UK Scrambled Typhoon Jet To Intercept London-Bound Air India Flight After Bomb Threat
Next Article
UK Scrambled Typhoon Jet To Intercept London-Bound Air India Flight After Bomb Threat
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com