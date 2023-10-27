US Woman Found Dead Three Days After Being Arrested For 911 Calls

Last week, she entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanour charge related to making a false alarm

A young mother from Oklahoma was found dead on a barge on the Mississippi River. According to a New York Post report, Hailey Silas' body was found at about 7 a.m. on Saturday when the barge crew was performing a routine inspection while travelling the Mississippi River near Shelby Forest in Tennessee.

Last week, the 22-year-old mother was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly on Sunday from a gas station across from Southland Casino, WREG reported.

She reportedly asked cops to drive her out of the city because something scared her. She told the officers that she was having a panic attack and was handcuffed. She asked to speak to her parents as she was scared and confused.

She also asked the authorities to take her to the 'psych ward'.

Last week, she entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanour charge related to making a false alarm, and as per the information cited by the source, she received a suspended sentence, taking into account the time she had already served. Additionally, a psychological evaluation report has been submitted, although its contents have not been revealed.

Her body was discovered three days after she pleaded guilty. It remains unclear what brought her to the location. However, the police believe there was no foul play.

Ms Silas' mother LaRena Darrow, claimed someone had her phone. She said when she tried to call, it was answered by a man.

"And I said, 'This is my daughter's profile, what are you doing on it?' And he said, 'Well, I'm sorry, Hailey doesn't have a phone anymore,'" Darrow told the outlet.

"I don't want to think about my baby being hurt like that and nobody being there to save her or being there to help her," she said.

"I have no idea. I had spoken with her Thursday night and she had sent me a couple of pictures of her on a bridge and she looked so happy.

"And she was about to go sing karaoke and that was the last time I talked to her," the grieving mom added. "She was an amazing mother. My grandson is missing out on such a wonderful person. She was such an angel."

Ms Silas' death remains under investigation

