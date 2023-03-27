US Woman Convicted For Killing 2 Daughters To Take Revenge On Ex-Husband

Veronica Youngblood's ex-husband planned to move to another city with one of the daughters.

A woman in the United States has been found guilty of killing her two daughters in an attempt to get revenge on her ex-husband, according to The Washington Post. Thirty-seven-year-old Veronica Youngblood killed her daughters - Sharon Castro, 15, and Brooklyn Youngblood (5) - in August 2018 and pleaded not guilty by the reason of insanity. But the judge allowed the prosecutors' plea to charge her in two counts of first-degree murder, the outlet further said. Jurors also found her guilty of two counts of felony firearm use.

"This case goes well beyond merely having a mental illness. This goes well beyond depression. This goes well beyond PTSD. This goes well beyond being suicidal," Fairfax County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kelsey Gill said in closing arguments on Tuesday, as per the Post report.

The judgement came after two weeks of trial, which was presided over by Fairfax County Judge Randy Bellows where testimonies from first responders, mental health professionals and investigators assigned to the case were heard.

The outlet said that Ms Youngblood's sister, ex-husband and ex-boyfriend also testified.

New York Post said that Youngblood used to be a sex worker who defence attorneys said was physically and sexually abused by her own family.

She gave her children sleeping gummies so they would be defenceless in their McLean, Virginia apartment. While Brooklyn was shot in the head and died on the spot, Sharon was shot twice - once in the back and once in the chest - but was able to call the emergency number 911 and tell the first responders her mother had shot her. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died.

Ms Youngblood committed the crime to leave a message for her ex-husband Ron who planned to move with the youngest daughter to Missouri, New York Post said.

Prosecutors described Ms Youngblood as a malicious, selfish and deliberate killer.