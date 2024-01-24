US Woman Charged With Rape After Filming Sex Assault Of 7-Year-Old Girl

The woman named Ariel Hiestand allegedly pressured the girl into the assault.

A woman has been arrested in the US for allegedly facilitating the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl and filming the sickening act, according to a New York Post report. Thirty-three-year-old Ariel Hiestand is facing at least a dozen charges, including rape. Edward Williams, who carried out the sexual assault, was arrested last week. The minor told the police that the abuse occurred when the child was with the 54-year-old for "movie night" on January 14, as per the Post report.

Hiestand allegedly pressured the girl into the assault, Lebanon County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

When she learned of the sexual assault, Hiestand allegedly told the victim that she would once again need to go to Williams so that Hiestand could record the act on camera, Fox 43 reported.

Williams abused the girl again, and this time Hiestand allegedly took a video and showed the footage to another person, also a minor, the outlet further said.

The seven-year-old told the investigators that Williams touched her chest, legs, buttocks and genitals.

"Police interviewed two other children about the allegations, and learned that Hiestand knew of the sexual abuse, encouraged it to occur again and took video of it," Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf was quoted as saying by Fox 43.

Williams has also been charged with rape, along with other charges that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, Mr Graf told the outlet. He was arraigned before magisterial court that set bail at $500,000.

Hiestand is charged as an accomplice. She was arraigned before the same court that set bail at $100,000.