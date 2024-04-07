US Woman Charged After She Posed As 14-Year-Old To Have Sex With Teenage Boys

The age of consent in Florida is 18.

A 23-year-old woman in the US who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl with the intention of meeting and molesting a teenage boy has been hit with additional charges. According to the New York Post, Alyssa Ann Zinger was arrested again on Thursday by the Tampa Police Department after four more victims came forward.

Before this, she was arrested in November last year for allegedly engaging in at least 30 sexual acts with at least one student and sending explicit videos to several more.

''It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them. Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger's, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn't cause you or others additional harm,'' Chief Lee Bercaw of the Tampa Police Department had said back then.

Since then, four more juvenile victims have come forward.

The woman allegedly pretended to be a homeschooled 14-year-old girl to prey on middle schoolers and engage in sex acts with younger boys. Authorities said Zinger had sexual intercourse with the first victim multiple times and allegedly sent a pornographic video to several children over Snapchat.

In a statement, the Tampa Police Department said, ''The incident did not originate at a local school and Zinger posed as a home-schooled student to communicate with victims online.''

The first victim was identified by police as a middle school boy between the ages of 12 and 15, as per an arrest report.

''The victims in this case are all between the ages of 12 to 15, and they are in middle school,'' State Attorney Suzy Lopez told WFLA. The age of consent in Florida is 18.

She now faces 11 felonies that include lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, sexual cyber harassment, possession of child pornography and more.

During her first court appearance on Friday, Zinger waived her right to an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges. She's due back for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.