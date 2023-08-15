US Woman Calls 911 After Discovering Dead Body Wrapped In Plastic In Her Son's Room

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in California, US, have launched a homicide investigation after a mother discovered a woman's body wrapped in plastic in her son's bedroom.

According to Fox 11, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible homicide at a home. The unidentified mother reportedly told officers that she stumbled across the gruesome crime scene after walking into her son's room, sensing a "distinct gas smell". When she went inside, she discovered what appeared to be a body.

Authorities said that they found a 20-year-old woman wrapped in plastic in the home, and called the paramedics. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet reported.

The victim has not yet been identified and it is also unclear how long she had been dead in the room. There is also no immediate word on her cause of death, New York Post reported.

The son, on the other hand, has not been located. But a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed the suspect was the 26-year-old son of the woman who called the police. "He is not under arrest, but investigators are looking for him," the spokesperson added.

The officers also told the Los Angeles Times that they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a body has been found wrapped in plastic in the United States. Earlier this year, a man's body was found wrapped in a plastic sheet inside a shopping cart outside a grocery store in California.

A passerby called 911 on March 12 after they found the man wrapped in a large sheet of white plastic inside a shopping cart in front of the Food Maxx store. Soon after the emergency services reached the crime scene, they declared the man was dead. Back then, cops said the unidentified adult male had suffered visible injuries, prompting them to launch a homicide investigation.