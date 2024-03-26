US Woman Beats Mother To Death With Cooking Pan, Calls 911 To Admit Crime

The police took Selma McLean to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A woman in the US beat her mother to death with a cooking pan and then called the emergency number 911 to confess the brutal killing, according to NBC News. Quoting police, the outlet further said that a domestic dispute was the cause behind the woman's extreme action. Police were called to the home at Westchester Avenue in Bronx, New York City and found a woman with a severe head injury just before 4 am. They further said that the 46-year-old woman was unresponsive with a visible wound to the back of her head.

Her 26-year-old daughter, identified by the outlet as Skydajah Patterson, called 911 and told the operator, "I just killed my mom." She alleged she did this in self-defence as her mother tried to attack her.

As per Metro, the policemen found Patterson still holding the kitchen pot that was full of blood.

No other witnesses were present at the scene, as per the police.

The officers who reached house took 46-year-old Selma McLean to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her daughter, meanwhile, was taken into custody. The police have not immediately revealed what charges she may face.

Selma Mclean had reportedly called cops two times in the past saying she was being attacked by her daughter, as per Metro.

New York Post spoke to Danaeyah Reynolds, who is Mclean's goddaughter. The 26-year-old said Patterson had been released from a psych ward in February.

"She started hearing voices and started speaking in a man's voice last night. My godmother said she was afraid," Reynolds told the outlet.

"When I got here I looked in and I could see blood on the couch. They say it was too late to resuscitate her. I opened the door and just saw blood," she added.

Mclean had three daughters, two of which lived with her, including Patterson.