US Woman Beats Man With Bat, Abandons Him On Street To Be Hit By Cars

A Louisiana woman has been charged with manslaughter after she allegedly beat a man with a baseball bat and abandoned him on the road where he was run over by two cars, police said.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Tonnisha Mitchell, 43, allegedly struck the man in the head and body with a bat after the two got into a furious dispute in her car.

Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, claimed that troopers from the Louisiana State Police and deputies were sent to Opelousas Street at midnight on Friday in response to a deadly pedestrian-vehicle collision.

Mr Vincent added that during the crash investigation, investigators discovered that the victim, who was later identified as 42-year-old Gene Hill, was involved in a physical dispute with Mitchell before being hit by oncoming cars.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses apprised detectives that Hill and Mitchell got out of the car after she brought the vehicle to a halt.

Mitchell grabbed a bat and repeatedly hit his head and torso until he collapsed to the ground. She then fled from the scene, the report said.

Additionally, witnesses claimed that Hill was hit by two passing cars after he was unable to get up and leave the road.

According to the sheriff's office, Mitchell is charged with manslaughter as well as attempting to destroy evidence at various locations in the vicinity after the assault.

She was arrested at her home on Saturday morning for second-degree violence and manslaughter. She has been admitted to the Calcasieu Correctional Facility, and her bond has not yet been issued, The New York Post reported.

In February, a 29-year-old Seattle mother was accused of killing her 14-year-old son with an extension wire after she allegedly "went too far" in her reprimands of her teenage son for neglecting his duties.

The mother allegedly told her son to take off his clothes before striking him with the extension cord. She was furious that her son did not complete his tasks, so she reportedly hit him hard for about an hour on his head and knocked him out.