US Woman Banned From Dropping Children Off At School Over 'OnlyFans' Sticker On Car

Michelle Cline's car sports an advertisement for the adult OnlyFans website.

In Central Florida, a woman has been prohibited from escorting her children to a private Christian school due to an advertisement for her "OnlyFans" account displayed on her vehicle, according to The New York Post.

The school has mandated that she park her car in a lot across the street, requiring her children to navigate a busy road, and cross a parking lot to reach the school premises. However, the school has offered a solution - the ban will be lifted if she removes the advertisement for the adult content site from her vehicle.

Michelle Cline, 35, told The NY Post she is now forced to walk her children across a busy street to get them to class - and that some parents want her family expelled from Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares altogether.

"I don't think it's right," she said. "People are going to be offended by all sorts of things, different bumper stickers, whatever. But at the end of the day, this is something that supports my family."

Ms Cline, who previously worked in assisted living facilities and as a beautician, first launched the explicit venture - which clears up to $20,000 a month - roughly three years ago.

"It's only me and my husband," she said. "No one else is brought in, male or female. We always were into cameras in our bedroom, so we said, 'Hey, let's make some money off of this.'"

According to reports, Ms Cline, known as "Piper Fawn" on the internet, strategically placed a big sticker featuring her OnlyFans account details on the rear of her SUV about two years ago to enhance her business. The sticker caught the attention of fellow parents during school pickup and drop-off at the religious school, leading to the gradual spread of discussion about Ms Cline's profession.