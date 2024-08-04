US Woman Attacks Uber Driver With Pepper Spray, Video Sparks Outrage

The woman's motive is not clear

A disturbing video has surfaced online, capturing the shocking moment a passenger attacked her Uber driver with pepper spray in Manhattan. The alarming incident unfolded on Lexington Avenue and East 65th Street on Tuesday around 11:20 p.m. as Jennifer Guilbeault and another young woman sat in the back seat of the ride-hailing vehicle, as per the New York Post.

The footage shows Ms Guilbeault suddenly and deliberately spraying the driver in the eyes, while he was engaged in a phone conversation. As the driver frantically tried to escape the vehicle, Ms Guilbeault unleashed a second wave of spray. Meanwhile, her friend, seemingly horrified by the unfolding chaos, pleaded with her to stop.

''Jen, what the f–k!” What did you do?” the other woman yelled, after the driver managed to get out of the car.

Here's the video:

NYC



Woman randomly maces Uber driver ‘because he's brown' pic.twitter.com/GKHBkBvESr — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) August 2, 2024

Following the attack, the driver declined medical attention for eye discomfort, according to authorities. Meanwhile, Ms Guilbeault was taken into custody at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. She was issued a desk appearance ticket, requiring her to appear in court at a later date, and subsequently released.

The motivations behind the unprovoked attack remain unclear, with police still investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Uber has permanently banned Ms Guilbeault from using their services, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Post.

''The rider's actions shown in the video are deplorable. Violence is not tolerated, and the rider has been banned from the Uber platform. We will support police in their investigation however we can,'' the Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

The New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) also strongly denounced the actions of Ms Guilbeault, echoing widespread outrage over the pepper spray attack on an Uber driver. In a statement, TLC Commissioner David Do said, ''Violence against our city's drivers, who work tirelessly to provide essential services and earn a living, is utterly unacceptable and deeply disturbing. We urge anyone who witnesses or experiences such behavior to report it immediately to the NYPD.''