US Woman Arrested 'Trying To Be A Mermaid' In Neighbor's Pond, Assaulting Police Officer

A woman who was 'trying to be a mermaid' in a neighbour's pond and allegedly attacked a deputy has been arrested in the US state of Louisiana on Tuesday (Jan 6). Neighbours of 41-year-old Erin Elizabeth Sutton called 911, stating that she was trespassing on their property and swimming nude in the pond, following which the Union Parish Sheriff's Office dispatched its officers.

As deputies arrived on the scene, Sutton initially refused to get out of the pond, stating she was "trying to be a mermaid". She also started screaming when asked to leave the water body, according to a report in US Weekly. Sutton did not explain why she wanted to be a mermaid, but the officers eventually managed to get her out of the pond and called emergency medical services to evaluate her.

As the deputies attempted to move Sutton indoors, she suddenly charged at one of the officers, who tased her. However, the electrical jolt had zero impact as she kept racing towards the officer.

After reaching the deputy, Sutton kicked and punched him. When she was finally restrained and taken to the hospital, Sutton allegedly threatened to kill the deputies and the paramedics the whole way there.

Also Read | Indian Company Restricts LinkedIn Use For Employees: 'No Likes, No Comments'

Sutton Charged

Sutton has been charged with three counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of public intimidation, two counts of battery of a police officer, one count of disturbing the peace/drunkenness and one count of criminal trespassing. Her bond was set at $62,000.

The neighbour who called the police claimed that it was not the first time Sutton had trespassed and used the pond. Previous warnings to stay out of the water had been ignored by her, prompting the escalation.