US Woman Arrested For Sitting On 10-Year-Old Foster Son, Who Died 2 Days Later

In a shocking incident, a woman weighing 150 kilograms (350 pounds) from the United States, was charged with reckless homicide after she sat on her 10-year-old foster son for several minutes and suffocated him, as per a report in the New York Post.

48-year-old Jennifer Lee Wilson killed Dakota Levi Stevens, who weighed 40 kilograms (90 pounds) in April when he attempted to escape to a neighbour's house. According to court documents, the foster mother is now accused of sitting on the youngster outside her house in an attempt to stop him from "acting up."

According to the documents, she reported to the police that Stevens had thrown himself to the ground at her house and that she had "laid on his midsection and called his caseworker." Wilson continued by saying that she lay on him for about five minutes, at which point he stopped moving. Notably, she thought he was lying.

"Wilson stated that when she attempted to stop him from leaving, she does not know if she tackled Dakota or they fell to the ground however her intention was to hold him," the court filing stated.

As per the 20-second doorbell footage, Wilson was seen laying on Stevens near his "neck/head area". In another clip, the woman was seen laying near his buttock area and the boy is seen not moving during the entire duration of the six-minute clip, according to Fox News.

With significant trauma, Stevens was transported to a South Bend hospital. On April 27 morning, he was declared dead. Steven's death was declared a homicide due to mechanical asphyxia.

A neighbour told police that 30 minutes before the incident, Stevens ran to her house and asked if she could adopt him. According to documents, he was allegedly struck in the face and was prevented from calling his case worker by his foster parents.

On Saturday, Wilson was taken into custody. If found guilty of reckless homicide, she could spend up to six years in prison. She no longer looks after children, and her foster care license was cancelled.