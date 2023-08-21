US Woman Arrested For Poisoning Man's Drink With Cockroach Spray: Police

The woman was arrested from her home last Friday.

A woman in Florida has been arrested for allegedly spiking a man's drink with a cockroach spray. According to Volusia Sheriff's Office, Veronica Cline was arrested last week and charged with poisoning food and drink. The victim told the police that he met Ms Cline, 29, at a bar where she invited him to her residence to continue drinking, Fox News reported. At her home, just after two drinks, the man started feeling ill. He claimed that Ms Cline told him she added Raid (an Ant and Roach spray brand) to his last two drinks.

Suffering from intense vomiting for approximately 30 minutes, the man eventually managed to call for help. Deputies arrived at the residence on Wheeler Street in DeLeon Springs around 4:30 am that Friday.

While giving his statement to the officials, the man experienced renewed bouts of illness and had to be taken to a hospital for medical care, the outlet further said..

Although Ms Cline was absent from the premises when the deputies arrived, bodycam footage shared by the sheriff's office revealed that a K-9 unit successfully located her hidden behind foliage.

She was later arrested and transferred to the Volusia Branch Jail, where she is being currently held without bond.