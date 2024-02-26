US Woman Arrested After Baby Dies In Bed With Her: 'Oh No, I Did It Again'

The child was found by medics "to be limp, with no signs of respiration".

A woman in the United States has been arrested after her girl child died while in bed with her. According to New York Post, this is the second time in four years that 21-year-old Aaliyah Lykins' newborn baby died in the same bed. The incident took place in October last year, in Muncie, Indiana, the outlet further said quoting the police. When the emergency responders arrived at the scene, she allegedly said, "Oh no, I did it again." She faces charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent.

The toddler named Addilynn was pronounced dead at the hospital, the police further said. The two-week-old baby girl died after Ms Lykins fell asleep while breastfeeding her.

The child was found by medics "to be limp, with no signs of respiration," a court affidavit filed on February 15 stated, as per the Post report.

"Lykins was fully aware of the danger of co-sleeping with her infant... as she had a prior born child die while co-sleeping," a court affidavit said.

People Magazine said this comes nearly four years after the death of Ms Lykins' two-month-old son Aiden during co-sleeping. She had told the police then that that she "should not have placed Aiden in bed with her and that she knew it was wrong".

Charges were never filed against Ms Lykins in 2020, but according to the affidavit, Lykins told officers at the time "that she should not have placed (her son) in bed with her, and that she knew it was wrong".

The Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention advises new parents to have their newborn baby sleep in the same room as them, but not sleep in the same bed.