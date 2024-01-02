US Woman Accused Of Murdering Two Of Her Children Arrested In London

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued a press release

A Colorado mother accused of murdering two of her children and injuring a third was arrested in London after being on the run for days, The Independent reported. Kimberlee Singler, 35, appeared at Westminister Magistrate's court on New Year's Day, charged with the murder of her two children.

Singler has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Her daughter, aged nine, and son, seven were found dead at a home in Colorado on December 19, along with her 11-year-old daughter who was injured, BBC reported.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK reported that she attended an extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. Following the hearing, she was remanded in custody, with the next court appearance scheduled for January 29.

A spokesperson for the NCA said, "On Saturday 30 December 2023 in the Kensington area of London, officers from the National Crime Agency's National Extradition Unit arrested a 35-year-old female wanted in the United States of America for offences including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder."

Last week, the Colorado Springs Police Department issued a press release stating that they initially received a 911 call reporting a burglary at a residence in Colorado at 00:29 local time on December 19.

Upon arriving at the scene, Ms. Singler and her eldest daughter were discovered injured and received immediate treatment before being transported to the hospital, according to the release.

Subsequently, the police force concluded that the initial report of a burglary was deemed "unfounded."

In the latest release, it was confirmed that she was arrested "without incident" in the UK and said more information would be shared in a press conference.

Ms Singler's ex-husband Kevin Wentz said he was devastated when he learned of his children's death and that he and his family "are suffering a tremendous amount of grief and shock."