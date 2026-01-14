Advertisement

US Will Take "Very Strong Action" If Iran Hangs Protesters: Trump

"I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Will Take "Very Strong Action" If Iran Hangs Protesters: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take "very strong action" if the Iranian government starts hanging protesters, but did not elaborate on what those actions would be.

"I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Protests, Donald Trump, Trump On Iran Protests
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com