US Will Take "Very Strong Action" If Iran Hangs Protesters: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take "very strong action" if the Iranian government starts hanging protesters, but did not elaborate on what those actions would be.

"I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)