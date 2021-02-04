US Will Hold Russia Accountable For 'Malign Activities': Biden Advisor

"We will do that at a time and a manner of our choosing," Jake Sullivan said. (File)

President Joe Biden's top security advisor said Thursday the United States will take action against Russia for interfering with US elections, for poisoning opposition figure Alexei Navalny and for other "malign" behavior.

"Unlike the previous administration, we will be taking steps to hold Russia accountable for the range of malign activities that it has undertaken," said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"We will do that at a time and a manner of our choosing," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)