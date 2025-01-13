16,000 Gallons Water At 350 Kmph, Repeat: 'Super Scoopers' In US Firefight

As wildfires leave a trail of destruction in southern California, claiming lives and gutting cherished homes, amphibious aircraft from Canada, known as Super Scoopers, have come to the rescue. Specifically designed for dousing forest fires, the CL-415 aircraft can scoop water, mix it with foam if needed and then spray it on the blaze.

FBI has launched an investigation to find the drone operator who put a 3x6 hole in Canada's Super Scooper aircraft which was fighting the LA fires.



The plane was initially grounded but thankfully, two more Super Scoopers are on the way, according to The War Zone.



Super Scoopers vs Air Tankers

A report in The Washington Post explained how Super Scoopers are a more effective firefighting solution than helicopters equipped with buckets and air tankers. These aircraft can collect 1,600 gallons of water in one go, much more than helicopters using buckets to douse fires. Also, unlike air tankers, Super Scoopers don't need to land to collect water. They can skim the surface of any nearby water body at speeds in the 160 kmph range, replenish water reserves and resume their firefight.

How Does Super Scooper Work?

Super Scooper has a wingspan of 93 feet and a length of 65 feet. It has a system through which water can be mixed with a foam concentrate for more effective firefight. When it needs to fill its water tank, the pilot flies the aircraft to skim a water body's surface. Water is scooped into the tank through a probe and it takes around 12 seconds for the tank to be full. Alternatively, a Super Scooper water tank can be filled up using hoses. Once full, the aircraft can fly to the affected area at speeds up to 350 km per hour. The pilot can unload water in one go or use four doors sequentially to pour water over a wider area, the Post report says.

SuperScooper grounded after drone strike

Super Scoopers Fight US Wildfires

The County Fire Department in Los Angeles has loaned two Super Scoopers from the Quebec government on a 30-year lease. Of these, only one is currently operational after one collided with an illegal drone during a firefight operation. The impact, an AFP report said, left a "fist-sized" in the aircraft. The pilots were unaware of the collision and landed safely, Los Angeles Country Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told reporters. The aircraft was grounded and may return to work after repairs. SOPFEU, the Canadian nonprofit that provides the Super Scoopers in collaboration with Quebec government, has said it would provide two additional CL-415s to Los Angeles, the Post has reported.

At least 24 people have died, over 12,000 structures destroyed and over a lakh people displaced due to the wildfires. Among those affected are some top Hollywood celebrities. The economic loss is estimated around 150 billion dollars.

