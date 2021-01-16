US Vice President Mike Pence Calls Successor Kamala Harris, Offers Assistance: Report

It was the first time the pair had spoken since they debated one another during the campaign. (FILE)

US Vice President Mike Pence held a telephone conversation with his successor Kamala Harris on Thursday, a source confirmed to AFP Friday, as Donald Trump's deputy moves ahead with the presidential transition.

No more verified details were immediately available about the call, which was confirmed five days before Harris and President-elect Joe Biden are sworn in to office.

But The New York Times said Pence offered his congratulations and belated assistance to Harris, and described it as "gracious and pleasant."

It was the first time the pair had spoken since they debated one another during the campaign according to the Times.

Trump still has not reached out to Biden and has only obliquely referred to his rival's victory by promising a smooth transition.

That came a day after a violent riot by his supporters on the US Capitol which left five people dead and ensured the transition will be anything but. It also resulted in Trump becoming the first president ever to be impeached twice.

