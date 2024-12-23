US CEO's Alleged Killer Luigi Mangione Faces Terrorism Charges

Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of fatally gunning down UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, is due to be arraigned on Monday on state murder charges that brand him a terrorist.

At the hearing in New York state court in Manhattan, Mangione is expected to be asked to enter a plea to the 11-count indictment, which includes three murder charges, including murder as an act of terrorism. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mangione's lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo declined to comment.

It will be the second court appearance in New York for Mangione, 26, since he was arrested at a fast food restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the brazen, pre-dawn Dec. 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where his company was gathering for an investor conference.

Mangione also faces a four-count federal criminal complaint charging him with stalking and killing Thompson. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to those charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ordered Mangione detained at a Dec. 19 presentment on those charges.

The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty, should the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan decide to pursue it.

The separate federal and state cases will proceed in parallel. The state case is currently expected to go to trial first, federal prosecutors said.

Friedman Agnifilo said at the federal court hearing that the two sets of charges appeared to be based on conflicting theories. The state charges accuse Mangione of intending to "intimidate or coerce a civilian population" and influence policy, while the federal charges accuse him of stalking and killing an individual.

Friedman Agnifilo said the two cases seemed completely different, and she asked prosecutors to clarify whether both would continue. Dominic Gentile, a federal prosecutor, said Thursday's initial appearance was not the appropriate time to address those legal arguments.

According to the federal criminal complaint, the police who arrested Mangione found a notebook that contained several handwritten pages that "express hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular."

A notebook entry dated Oct. 22 allegedly described an intent to "wack" the chief executive of an insurance company at its investor conference.

While the killing of Thompson has been broadly condemned, Mangione has been feted as a folk hero by some Americans who decry the steep costs of healthcare and the power held by insurance companies to deny paying for some medical treatments.

