US, UK, Ireland: Sevenfold Spike In Attacks On Indians Abroad In 5 Years

Attacks on Indians living abroad have witnessed a nearly sevenfold increase in the past five years. According to data shared by the Foreign Ministry, 15 instances of attacks on Indians living abroad were reported in 2021, but the number has surged to 104 in 2025.

Most of the instances of violence against Indians were reported in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the data from 36 countries released by the Foreign Ministry in the Rajya Sabha showed.

The numbers showed that the US recorded 33 cases of violence against Indians -- the highest during the five years -- followed by 32 in the UAE, 31 in the UK, 30 in Canada, 24 in Ireland, 23 in Russia, and 19 in Germany. In total, 302 instances of attacks on Indians were reported between 2021 and 2025, with15 in 2021, 31 in 2022, 67 in 2023, and 85 in 2024, before reaching 104 in 2025, the data showed.

What The Data Showed

The figures also showed year-on-year variations in country-wise violence, with the US reporting one attack on an Indian in 2021, six in 2022, one in 2023, 11 in 2024, and 14 in 2025.

In the UAE, the data showed that three instances of violence against Indians were reported in 2021, four in 2022, seven in 2023, six in 2024, and 12 in 2025.

Data from the UK showed one recorded instance in 2021, four in 2022, 11 in 2023, 10 in 2024, and five in 2025. In Canada, three such cases were recorded in 2021, six each in 2022 and 2023, seven in 2024, and eight in 2025.

In Ireland, where several cases of racist attacks on Indians were reported last year, data showed a steep spike in violence in recent years. According to the ministry, Ireland witnessed one case each in 2021 and 2022, which increased to five in 2023, seven in 2024, and 10 in 2025.

But the most notable spike in violence against Indians was recorded in Mali, where no cases were recorded between 2021 and 2024, but 11 attacks were recorded in 2025.

'India Remains Vigilant'

Replying to a question on attacks on Indians in a foreign country, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the safety and security of Indians abroad remained New Delhi's "foremost priority."

"Indian Missions and Posts remain vigilant and closely monitor any untoward incidents affecting Indian nationals abroad. Such incidents are immediately taken up with the authorities concerned of the host country to ensure that the cases are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished as per their domestic laws," he said.

