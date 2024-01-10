US, UK Forces Shot Down 21 Drones, Missiles Fired By Houthis Over Red Sea

The drones and missiles were downed by a combination of F/A-18 warplanes. (Representational)

American and British forces shot down 18 drones and three missiles Tuesday that were launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels toward international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, the US military said.

"Iranian-backed Huthis launched a complex attack of Iranian designed one-way attack UAVs... , anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The drones and missiles were downed by a combination of F/A-18 warplanes operating from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and one British and three American destroyers, CENTCOM said.

