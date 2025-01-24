Viral Post On Obama Divorce Rumours: "Political Earthquake If True"

TV presenter Megyn Kelly has reacted to divorce rumours surrounding former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. The host of The Megyn Kelly Show has termed it a "political earthquake" if true.

"I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in democrat circles, never mind America," she said.

Megyn Kelly added, "I don't remember a presidential divorce in modern history."

A clip featuring Megyn Kelly was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Collin Rugg.

Megyn Kelly can be heard saying, "There seems to be some momentum picking up in the rumour mill about their marriage." She added that while Michelle Obama skipping the funeral of former US president Jimmy Carter raised eyebrows, her absence from Donald Trump's inauguration "confirmed that something was going on between her and Barack."

NEW: Megyn Kelly breaks down the rumors that Barack & Michelle Obama are separating, says it would be a "political earthquake" if true.



"I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in democrat circles, never mind America."



"I don't… pic.twitter.com/54hRiu30nf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2025

Megyn Kelly's reaction came after a viral post on X shared a screenshot of a leaked DM [direct message] allegedly from Jennifer Aniston's friend. The message hinted at a relationship between the FRIENDS actress and Barack Obama. It read, "He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair came up casually - Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it's definitely not a secret among her closest friends."

????BREAKING: A LEAKED DM from Jennifer Aniston's friend CONFIRMS that she is dating Barack Obama and Divorcing Michelle has gone viral.



“He's with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer's friends, the affair… pic.twitter.com/AvtcETKWp3 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 22, 2025

Barack Obama shared an adorable birthday note for Michelle on her 61st birthday last week. Sharing a picture of himself and Michelle, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humour, and grace - and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

Replying to the post, Michelle Obama said, "Love you, honey!"

The two met in 1989 at a law firm Sidley Austin LLP. They fell in love and married in 1992. They are parents to - Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

"Of all the things she has achieved in her remarkable life, Michelle considers being a mother her greatest accomplishment," read the biography on their website.