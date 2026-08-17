US TV Anchor Caught On Video Calling Colleague A 'Bi**ch' In Heated Newsroom Clash

A fired Detroit TV news anchor was caught on video in a heated newsroom confrontation with a colleague, calling the woman a derogatory name. She also expressed frustration over what she described as repeated complaints about her behaviour, New York Post reported. The video features Taryn Asher while she was recording a public service announcement at WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit, where she was taken off the air in November last year. The footage, first highlighted by FTVLive and Deadline Detroit, appears to show a disagreement developing over scripts and the workflow surrounding the recording.

Asher can be heard complaining that she had to wait for scripts to be reviewed while preparing to go on camera. The exchange becomes increasingly tense, with Asher accusing her colleague of leaving angrily before venting about what she called her colleague's repeated complaints.

"I don't think you are. You're walking out really angry,” Asher says. "B***ch." Moments later, Asher says, "Can I please finish what I'm going to say?" "What the f–k. Grow up."

"I'm so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds. I'm done," she says, complaining about her colleague.

The incident is now part of a wider legal dispute between Asher and the station.

Asher is suing Fox Television Stations and New World Communications of Detroit, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation under federal and Michigan civil-rights laws. She claims the station treated male employees accused of misconduct more leniently and retaliated after she raised concerns about discrimination

Fox disputes those allegations and says Asher was removed because of her conduct toward colleagues, not because of her gender or complaints about discrimination.

In its August 14 response to the lawsuit, Fox said several employees had complained about Asher's behaviour in the week before she was placed on paid leave on November 5. The station accused her of shouting at staff over guest-interview assignments, repeatedly using profanity and engaging in confrontational and disrespectful interactions.

Fox also alleged that Asher confronted an employee she believed had reported her to management.

The station described several incidents involving disagreements over interview assignments. It said Asher sometimes failed to attend editorial meetings where assignments were discussed, despite being encouraged to participate.

According to Fox, tensions escalated on October 30 when Asher mistakenly believed that her male co-anchor, Roop Raj, had been given an interview she had booked. The station said the interview had actually been assigned to Asher but alleged that she later raised her voice and shouted at two colleagues over the misunderstanding.

Another dispute allegedly occurred during election coverage on November 4. Fox said producers initially assigned Raj both guest interviews for the 5 pm and 6 pm. broadcasts but later reassigned one of them to Asher. The station alleged that Asher confronted Raj and accused him of receiving preferential treatment.

Fox said Raj later spoke with human resources and described Asher's behaviour as stemming from jealousy and tensions between male and female colleagues.

Asher was placed on paid leave the following day while the station investigated the complaints. On November 21, management informed her that she would not return, citing what Fox described as repeated newsroom outbursts and multiple instances of unprofessional conduct.

Asher denies that her behaviour warranted discipline or termination and maintains that the station's actions were discriminatory and retaliatory.