Advertisement

"Don't Retaliate": US Treasury Secretary Warns Against Trump Tariff Retaliation

Trump Tariffs: "My advice to every country right now is, do not retaliate," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Don't Retaliate": US Treasury Secretary Warns Against Trump Tariff Retaliation
Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced reciprocal tariffs, which he called "Liberation Day".
Washington:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday warned trading partners that any retaliation to the barrage of new tariffs from the White House would only result in further escalation.


"My advice to every country right now is, do not retaliate," Bessent told Fox News. "Sit back, take it in, let's see how it goes. Because if you retaliate, there will be escalation. If you don't retaliate, this is the high watermark."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs, United States
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now