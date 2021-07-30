US Treasury Ordered To Hand Donald Trump's Tax Records Over To Congress

House Ways and Means Committee sought to gain six years of Donald Trump tax records (File)

The US Justice Department ordered the Treasury on Friday to hand former president Donald Trump's tax records over to Congress, in a major break in an investigation launched into Trump's finances in 2019.

The Justice Department said the House Ways and Means Committee, which sought to gain six years of Trump tax records that some believe could expose questionable accounting, had a legitimate reason to see them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)