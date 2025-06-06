US Travellers Alerted: Dating Apps Linked To Kidnappings In Mexico's Tourist Hotspots

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The US Government warns Americans to avoid dating apps in Mexico due to kidnapping risks. Multiple US citizens have been abducted after meeting individuals on dating platforms in Mexico. Victims' families have faced extortion demands for large sums to secure their loved ones' release.

Americans visiting Mexico are being warned to avoid dating apps after kidnappers used these platforms to lure victims into dangerous extortion schemes, according to a statement by the US government. The US State Department issued the alert following multiple kidnappings of US citizens in Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit. These popular tourist spots have seen abductions linked to online matchmaking, raising serious safety concerns for travellers using dating services in the region.

US Consulate General Guadalajara has confirmed several reports of US citizens being kidnapped by individuals the victims met on dating apps in recent months in the Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit areas. Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release.Please be aware that this type of violence is not limited to one geographic area. Travellers should use caution when meeting strangers; meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur.

The US Consulate General reminds US citizens that in the State Department's travel advisory for Mexico , Jalisco is classified as "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" due to crime and kidnapping, and Nayarit is classified as "Level 2:Exercise Increased Caution" due to crime. If faced with immediate security threats, please contact local police by dialling "911" on any telephone. US citizens in need of emergency consular services should contact their nearest US embassy or consulate.

The US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico have issued safety guidelines for citizens using online dating apps: