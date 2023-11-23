US Train Derailment Spills Molten Sulfur, Prompts Evacuations, Disrupts Thanksgiving

Two of those train cars were carrying molten sulfur.

A train derailment in rural Kentucky on the eve of Thanksgiving forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes. The incident involved at least 16 cars of a 40-car train derailing near Livingston, a small town with a population of 200 people. The derailment caused molten sulfur to catch fire, releasing hazardous fumes into the surrounding area.

The cause of the derailment and the scale of the fire were not immediately clear.

"Local officials are encouraging those in the town of Livingston to evacuate," the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement, urging families to stay clear of the area as authorities respond to the incident.

Giving initial details of the incident, which took place at about 2:23 pm, it said at least 16 cars were involved, two carrying molten sulphur that lost some of their contents, which then caught fire.

Burning molten sulfur results in the release of sulfur dioxide, a colourless gas characterized by a potent odour.

Short-term exposure to colourless sulphur dioxide can harm the human respiratory system and make breathing difficult, the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) says on its website, putting at risk sufferers of asthma, particularly children.

The incident blocked traffic in both directions along a stretch of US Highway 25, and it was not immediately clear how soon the flow would resume, county transport officials said in a post on Facebook.

(With inputs from Reuters)