US To Scrap "Dropbox" Visa Renewals From September 2: Here's What To Know

The United States has announced the closure of its "Dropbox" visa renewal, officially known as the Interview Waiver Program, for the majority of non-immigrant categories, including H-1B, H-4, F, M, O1, J, and L1.

Beginning September 2, 2025, all candidates, including children under 14 and seniors over 79, will have to appear in person for an interview with a consular officer.

The amendment was proposed by the Trump administration to strengthen security and immigration screening.

What Was the Dropbox Program?

The Dropbox feature enabled qualified candidates to submit necessary papers at specified locations instead of attending in-person interviews. Those with a spotless visa record particularly appreciated the faster and less stressful process it provided.

Limited Exceptions

Certain groups will continue to have waiver privileges. Holders of diplomatic or official visas such as TECRO E-1, NATO-1 to NATO-6, G-1 to G-4, A-1, A-2, and C-3 (apart from attendants or personal staff) are still eligible.

A limited group of B-1/B-2 tourist or business renewals that meet strict criteria may still be eligible. However, even these may be referred to interviews at the consular officer's discretion.

Implications for Indians

Indians are among the communities making the most of the Dropbox method. The wait times for visas at US consulates in India are already among the longest in the world.

Dropbox removal is expected to:

Heightened demand and longer wait times at consulates

Delays in onboarding H-1B workers affecting project timelines for Indian IT and other firms

Academic disruptions, as students face holdups in visa processing

Strain on families, with both children and elderly applicants now needing interviews

Some Dropbox slots in August and September 2025 have already been withdrawn, forcing applicants to attend in-person interviews, which already indicates the early impact.

What Candidates Should Do

In order to avoid required interviews, current Dropbox-eligible applicants-especially H-1B workers-are encouraged to complete their renewals by September 2. Universities and employers may also need to modify their schedules to accommodate delays in visa processing.

Candidates should frequently check the websites of US embassies and consulates for the most recent information on appointment schedules and available slots.

For Indians who depend on speedy visa renewals, immigration experts caution that these changes may cause significant logistical challenges and travel disruptions. It signifies a loss of convenience and perhaps costly delays, just as systems like Dropbox were streamlined to promote easy renewals.