"It's A Process": Trump Reiterates Claim On India's Russian Oil Imports Amid New Sanctions

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his claim that New Delhi has assured him that India will curb its Russian oil imports, citing a personal assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters at the White House, the US leader claimed the process of phasing out oil imports will be 'gradual, but the purchase will be 'sharply reduced' by the end of the year.

"India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop...it's a process. You can't just stop (buying oil from Russia). By the end of the year, they'll be down to almost nothing; almost 40 per cent of the oil. India, they've been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday. They've been absolutely great," Trump told reporters.

India, meanwhile, has denied any agreement with the US. New Delhi has emphasised its priority to safeguard consumer interests, saying the country's energy policy prioritises stable prices and secure supplies. India has repeatedly stressed that its energy policy was focused on ensuring stable domestic prices amid a growing population.

The US has already imposed 50 per cent tariffs on certain Indian imports, of which 25 per cent was attributed to New Delhi's Russian crude imports.

Trump also showed optimism about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, hoping to leverage their talks to broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine, something Trump is adamant on achieving.

The US leader said he plans to discuss Beijing's Russian energy and oil trade with Jinping, aiming to pressure Moscow into negotiating a peace agreement.

"China is a little bit different. They have a little bit different relationship with Russia. It was never good, but because of Biden and Obama, they got forced together. They should never have been forced together... They (China-Russia) can't be friendly... I hope they are friendly, but they can't be," he said.

"(Former Presidents) Biden and Obama forced them together because of energy and oil. They are closer than they would normally be. I'll probably be talking about it. What I'll really be talking to him about is how we end the war with Russia and Ukraine, whether it's through oil or energy or anything else. I think he's going to be very receptive," he added.

Washington has threatened that Beijing could face 155 per cent tariffs from November 1 if no deals are made by them.

Trump's statement came after Washington imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft, as his frustration grows with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war.